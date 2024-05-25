KAMPALA, UGANDA – TotalEnergies EP Uganda has made an impact on the lives of over 3,000 Ugandans through its education program, providing opportunities for young people to pursue their academic dreams and empowering them with skills to succeed in their careers.

Since 2013, the company’s education program has supported the identification and training of talented youth in Uganda, providing scholarships to over 200 scholars from Nwoya, Buliisa, Nebbi, Pakwach, and Masindi. The program has benefited 50 O’Level beneficiaries, 140 A’Level beneficiaries, and 26 Vocational Training beneficiaries.

In addition, TotalEnergies EP Uganda has selected 200 Ugandan youth from the Tilenga MOOC to join the Tilenga Academy training program. This program aims to empower youth with skills and international certifications to work on the Tilenga project during the production phase.

The education program is part of TotalEnergies EP Uganda’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, aimed at supporting the development of Uganda’s youth and contributing to the country’s economic growth.

“We are proud to have made a positive impact on the lives of over 3,000 Ugandans through our education program,” said Philippe Groueix, General Manager of TotalEnergies EP Uganda. “We believe that education is key to unlocking the potential of young people, and we are committed to continuing our support for Uganda’s youth.”

The program has been praised by beneficiaries and stakeholders alike, who have commended TotalEnergies EP Uganda for its commitment to supporting the development of Uganda’s youth.

“TotalEnergies EP Uganda’s education program has been a game-changer for me,” said one beneficiary. “I was able to pursue my academic dreams and gain the skills and knowledge I needed to succeed in my career.”

TotalEnergies EP Uganda’s education program is a testament to the company’s commitment to supporting the development of Uganda’s youth and contributing to the country’s economic growth.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

