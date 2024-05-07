KAMPALA, UGANDA – National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has accredited 7 academic programmes at Victoria University, effective April 19, 2024.

This accreditation demonstrates the university’s commitment to quality education and excellence, and paves the way for students to pursue their academic goals with confidence.

The programmes accredited include Bachelor of Science with Education, Master of Arts in Mass Communication, Bachelor of Pharmacy, Diploma in Hotel Management and Culinary Art, Bachelor of Commercial Arts and Industrial Design, Master of Science in Block Chain and Financial Technologies, and Bachelor of Hotel Management and Culinary Art. The accreditation period ranges from 5 to 7 years, and the admissible number of students per academic year varies by programme.

“The accreditation of these programmes is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and students,” said Professor Mary J.N. Okwakol, Executive Director of NCHE. “We are committed to ensuring that our programmes meet the highest standards of quality and excellence, and we will continue to work closely with Victoria University to ensure that they maintain these standards.”

The accreditation is mandatory for all universities in Uganda, as stipulated in the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act 2001 (as amended). Professor Okwakol reminded the university that it is essential to run only accredited programmes, and urged the university staff to implement the programmes in accordance with NCHE regulations. These regulations will be monitored during periodic administrative and monitoring visits.

Professor Okwakol highlighted the requirement for every student to contribute Shs. 20,000 (Twenty Thousand shillings only) per year to the National Council for Higher Education, as per Statutory Instrument No. 17 of 2010. Payments can be made through the URA Portal.

