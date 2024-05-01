FORT PORTAL, UGANDA – President Yoweri Museveni has sparked a lively debate by declaring that Uganda’s problem isn’t a lack of jobs, but rather a lack of vision and wealth creation.

Speaking at the Labour Day celebrations in Fort Portal City, President Museveni emphasized that jobs come from wealth, and that Uganda needs modern wealth creation, not traditional wealth. “I have been polite because I didn’t want to embarrass some people. In the coming days, I will stop being polite. Jobs come from wealth. You cannot have jobs without wealth. So, start with wealth creation,” he said.

The President also criticized some employers for using casual labor instead of permanent labor, citing that it is cheaper for them. “The other point I picked is that some employers are not Christians. That instead of employing permanent labor, they are using casual labor because it’s cheap for them. Labor should be permanent. I’m going to insist on that one,” he said.

In addition, President Museveni announced plans to increase funding for the Uganda Development Bank to provide affordable loans, as commercial banks charge high interest rates. “Let’s struggle for low cost of transport, low cost of electricity, and low cost of money. We shall put more money in the UDB since commercial banks charge highly,” he said.

He encouraged citizens to embrace the four-acre model and full monetization of agriculture to create jobs and wealth. “If you want jobs, listen to the NRM guidelines on full monetization of agriculture so that everybody is involved in the money economy,” he said.

The Labour Day celebrations, held under the theme “Improving Access to Labour Justice: A Prerequisite for Increased Productivity,” aimed to promote fair labor practices and improve working conditions in Uganda.

President Museveni’s statements have sparked a lively debate, with some agreeing that wealth creation is key to job creation, while others argue that the government needs to do more to address the issue of unemployment.

The Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Esther Davinia Anyakun, on behalf of the Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Betty Amongi, commended President Museveni for always sparing time to attend the Labour Day celebrations, explaining that the gesture demonstrates his commitment towards the welfare of workers in Uganda.

She also noted that the Ministry acknowledges the challenges of unemployment among Ugandans, and it has numerous initiatives set in place to deal with the issue. She highlighted the GROW project, the apprenticeship scheme to skill the youth to embark on entrepreneurial journey, labour externalisation, among other initiatives.

The Minister also said the Ministry has come up with the Uganda National Employment Strategy which diagnoses the challenges of the labour force in the country, and it will be taken to Cabinet for approval.

“I wish to extend my appreciation to our social partners for your work towards promoting social and labour justice,” she added.

The Ambassador of Belgium to Uganda, H.E Hugues Chantry thanked the Government of Uganda for putting in place a legal framework aimed at protecting the workers in the country.

He however raised concern over the numerous challenges that are still faced by the workers at their workplaces such as unfair wages, unfair dismissals, among others.

“The government of Belgium has been standing by the people of Uganda to improve the standards at the working places,” H.E Chantry.

Mr. Musa Okello, the Chairman General of National Organisation of Trade Unions (NOTU) called for improved access to labour justice to promote labour productivity and economic growth.

He also appreciated President Museveni for the guaranteed peace and security in the country that has facilitated investment, thus promoting employment.

“Workers of Uganda are really grateful to you and your government for the various favourable labour laws,” he noted.

Mr. Okello also lauded President Museveni for the affirmative action that has enabled the special interest groups to compete favourably in the field of work.

The Chairperson of the Federation of Uganda Employers, Eng. Silver Mugisha thanked his fellow employers for creating jobs for Ugandans, a factor that has enabled the latter to sustain and improve their livelihoods.

“Employers play a pivotal role in the socio-economic transformation of our country,” Eng. Mugisha said.

“Your Excellency, we appreciate you for being a good listener. You always listen to our concerns,” he added.

Eng. Mugisha also thanked President Museveni for setting up the State House Investors Protection Unit and the CEO Forum, saying that the move clearly demonstrates the President’s resolve to fight corruption and accelerate investment in the country.

The event was also attended by the Vice President, H.E Jessica Alupo, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, the NRM 1st National Vice Chairperson, Al Hajji Moses Kigongo, Ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, among others.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

