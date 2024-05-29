KAMPALA, UGANDA – President Yoweri Museveni welcomed six new ambassadors and high commissioners to Uganda on Wednesday, strengthening bilateral relations and paving the way for economic growth.

The newly accredited diplomats presented their credentials to President Museveni at State House, Entebbe, in a ceremony that marked the beginning of their tenure in Uganda.

The ambassadors include Sasayama Takuya of Japan, who expressed his country’s commitment to continuing its support for Uganda’s infrastructure development and other sectors. President Museveni thanked Japan for its close collaboration, particularly in the construction of the Nile Bridge and the northern road.

Mohammad Khalil E. Faroudah of Saudi Arabia presented copies of his letter of credentials to President Museveni, conveying wishes of good health from the Saudi king. He pledged to enhance the ties between the two countries, and President Museveni extended an invitation to more Saudi Arabian companies to invest in Uganda, highlighting the significant business potential in the country.

Miroslaw Gojdz of Poland also presented his credentials, and President Museveni expressed optimism in establishing strong working relations between the two countries.

The Australian ambassador, Jenny Da Rin, expressed interest in building a robust relationship between Uganda and Australia, with a focus on trade, investment, and tourism. She discussed various aspects of bilateral relations with President Museveni, exploring opportunities for cooperation.

Mohammed Mutair of Qatar presented his credentials, expressing pleasure to be in Uganda and pledging to enhance the already established relations between the two countries. He highlighted the agriculture sector as a key area for cooperation, and President Museveni urged Qatari companies to consider investing in Uganda, particularly in value addition within the agricultural sector.

Finally, Ruzaimi Mohamad, the High Commissioner of Malaysia to the Republic of Uganda, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome in Uganda. President Museveni and the Malaysian ambassador discussed various matters related to enhancing trade and investment opportunities, with a particular focus on palm oil production. Malaysia, being the second-largest producer of palm oil in the world, was highlighted in the discussion.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone in Uganda’s diplomatic relations with the six countries, paving the way for increased economic cooperation and development.

“The accreditation of these ambassadors and high commissioners is a testament to Uganda’s commitment to strengthening its bilateral relations with other nations,” said President Museveni.

The ceremony was attended by senior government officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sam Kutesa, and the Permanent Secretary, Vincent Waiswa Bagiire.

