President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has met a delegation of investors from Italy at State House-Entebbe.

During the meeting, the delegation led by the Ambassador of Italy to Uganda, Mauro Massoni, informed the President of their intention to fund and execute the construction of a railway line from Tororo to Majanji as well as a port at Majanji.

President Museveni welcomed the idea and said the railway line will cater for the traffic from Northern Uganda and some neighbouring countries.

“That traffic doesn’t have to come to Kampala. It can go straight either to Kenya or to Tanzania,” the President said, adding that although the government is to start on the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway, linking straight from the Kenyan border to Kampala, the one from Tanzania will take long to come which means they will be using the lake through Majanji Island to Tororo.

Mr. Bloise Vincenzo, on behalf of the Italian Investors, further informed the President that they also seek to establish an academy to train Ugandans on the latest technology in railway line construction and maintenance.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of State for Investment and Privatization, Hon. Evelyn Anite.

