Kampala, Uganda – In a surprise move, President Kaguta Museveni has appointed Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Abbas Byakagaba as the new Inspector General of Uganda Police, effective immediately.

Byakagaba, who recently retired from the force, will be deputized by AIGP James Ochaya, replacing Maj Gen Geoffrey Katsigazi. This appointment comes after the contract of Martins Okoth Ochola, the previous Inspector General of Police, ended in March 2024.

Byakagaba brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served as the Counter Terrorism commander and Human Resource Director. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to bolster the country’s security apparatus.

The development has sent shockwaves through the police hierarchy, with many welcoming the appointment of a seasoned officer to the top post.

