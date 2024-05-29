KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni directed the Minister of Foreign Affairs to contact the United Kingdom Government and get details regarding the house reportedly owned by Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among.

In a May 23rd letter to Among, Museveni noted that he had received information that Speaker who is currently suffering UK sanctions actually own a flat house in London, unlike she denies.

“I have got information that is contrary to what you told me, that you, indeed, own a house in London in the form of Flat 4, Silk House, 7 Waterden Road, London, E20 3AL, United Kingdom.”

“Do you own that house or are you renting it?” Museveni asked.

“By copies of this letter, I direct the Minister of Foreign Affairs to contact the UK Government and get details regarding this house. The IGG is also informed,” he added.

In her response on her X handle, Among insisted she owns no house in London and tasked the UK government to prove otherwise.

“While I had chosen not to respond to the pieces of malicious content and schemes thrown at me by various actors from within and outside our country, I wish now to comment briefly on the issue of my alleged ownership of properties in the UK, which is now a subject of diplomatic engagement between our two countries.

“I am glad that His Excellency the President of Uganda has given attention to this matter and rightfully chosen to seek the truth through formal diplomatic channels.”

She added, “Indeed, like the known principle of natural justice recognized in most jurisdictions of the Commonwealth (including Britain), the one who alleges must prove. Since the UK government claims I own property, it should be prudent of them to state which property I own as Anita Annet Among. Forgery should be the least the world can expect from them. I am sure this is the answer my President, our government, and myself want from them. Nothing else.”

Amongo says the alleged house has an owner who is registered in their own system (the UK Government), not her.

“Fellow Ugandans, while this matter is exciting to some because of our own internal political contradictions and intrigue, I insist and wish to alert all, soundly, that the issue is not the alleged corruption or ownership in the UK. The attempts to forge and claim that I own property when their own records show the contrary tell it all.”

Like she has always said, Among blames the mayter on her stand against homosexuality.

“The rest is a cover-up.”

