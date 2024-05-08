Innocent Tumukwatsibwe, better known as Kasomore, has promised to improve infrastructure in Ibanda North once he is given the mandate as the area Member of Parliament.

Kasomore, who plans to dislodge veteran politician Xavier Akampurira Kyooma from the Ibanda North Parliamentary seat in 2026, said it is absurd to see the poor state of social services and infrastructure, such as roads, and the lack of electricity access in more than 70% of Ibanda North communities. For example, power can be found in Ishongorero’s major trading centers but when you travel deeper into villages power trees were planted but no electricity distribution.

“Whenever we attend many community functions, we find many problems affecting people, such as bad roads, lack of electricity, and no access to water,” he said.

“For instance, the water that Ishongorero was supposed to use was what was taken to Ibanda town, and there was no provision to increase the water capacity to handle both areas, and these things hurt the people. So it is sad that people can spend two weeks without water,” he added.

Kasomore was speaking during the Thanksgiving and official opening of Everfresh Bakery, set up by Ariho Esau Jasper, aka Mukiga, on Saturday in Kakindo I Village, Ishongorero, in Ibanda District.

He explained: “Councillors have informed us that the grader that was supposed to work on the road developed a mechanical problem. So I wonder, When the district releases money for this work, where does it go?”

“So as Kasomore, when I go to Parliament, these are the issues I will be dealing with; following up on issues that affect the people right from the national level up to the district,” he added.

Kasomore also hailed Ariho for starting a bakery to contribute to national development. Ariho hailed the people for turning up in large numbers to attend the function.

At the Thanksgiving, Shs8m was collected, which will go towards the construction of a new church in the area.

Ibanda District Woman MP and Deputy National Coordinator of the of the Parish Development Model (PDM), Jovuline Kaliisa Kyomukama, hailed Ariho for setting up the bakery to create jobs. She also urged the people to embrace PDM.

Kasomore has been promoting talent and youth development in Ibanda North.

