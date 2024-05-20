SIRONKO – Former students of Masaba secondary school, Budadiri, one of the oldest schools in the country, have pledged to work together to revive its academic glory.

The 70-year-old school was set up by the local government to offer secular education to bright Bugisu boys.

Prof Timothy Wangusa became one of the first students in the school in 1956 and went on to become a professor at the prestigious Makerere University.

In the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s it was the academic giant of the east and has produced many doctors [PHDs] medical doctors, engineers, lawyers, social workers and veterinary doctors who are spread across the country.

But unfortunately, today, the school is languishing in its own shadow with a low student population, with teachers living in dilapidated buildings and with poor exam performance.

The school through the efforts of old students has renovated dormitories while the government of Uganda gave the school a grant that has improved school infrastructure-classrooms, Library, dining hall and science laboratories save for the teachers houses that have remained in asbestos.

On Saturday 1 June, the school’s old students’ Association [Masaba Old Students Association an alumni Forum (MOSA), will be in the school to help in uniting the school alumni and rejuvenate the glory of the school.

This means that on June 1, 2024, all roads lead to Masaba secondary school as the over-65-year-old institution hosts old students for the popular homecoming event.

The event brings together all old students from all walks of life.

According to the OBS, the school will hold the 2024 Annual school Reunion and that this will become an annual event.

Dr Jonathan Wangisi, the chairman organising committee said as old students, they are determined to help in improving the enrolment of the school, better the academic performance of the school, support the school financially, reviving the lost glory among others.

Dr Wangisi who doubles as District Health Officer Mbale the re-union is expected to raise money for re-roofing teacher’s houses that still remain under asbestos.

Dr Waangisi, has promised to host the members to a fun-filled event involving holding meetings with the current students, meeting new friends, socialisation with OBs and giving back through participation in the fundraising drive.

“There will be lots of interactions, making friends, inspirational talks from OBs and sporting activities,” among others,” said Dr Wangisi.

Dr Baniru, a representative of the old students on the school Board of governors said nothing is going to deter them from transforming the school back to its former glory as the academic giant of the East.

“This time we are more than determined to take the school back to its former academic glory. Even when it requires us as old students to go to class and teach, we shall go,” said Dr Baniru Masaba.

On his part, Mr Kenneth Katonda, the new school head teacher, thanked the old students for their efforts in reviving the school.

Mr Katonda revealed that key on the agenda for the home coming is joint school tour, the meeting, provision of the school status report, recognitions, sporting activities between OBs and current students.

“In my tenure, I have been able to achieve the following; I started with about 390 students but I now have 750students, I have done some renovation and since OBs and OGs ave come o board, I expect a lot to be done,” he said.

Mr Alex Majeme, the former chairman MOSA said urged members and leadership at MOSA to offer transparent and accountable leadership that shall be geared towards building solidarity amongst the alumni community of Masaba Secondary School across all the generations.

“We need a leadership that will raise the bar of MOSA to a house hold name that one will be proud to associate with. I believe that Masaba SS is a strong brand and so should MOSA to emulate the same,” said Mr Majeme who doubles as the CAO Busia.

Some of the famous former students include Late Prof Dan Nabudere, Prof Timothy Wangusa, Dr Jonathan Wangisi, Dr Baniru Masaba, Pastor Ronnie Makabayi [Entebbe], Pastor Sam Mukabi [Masaka], many Engineers, many Medical doctors, lawyers, Hon Keneth Kageke, Dr Stephen Katega [PHD] Makerere University.

