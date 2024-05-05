NAKASONGOLA, UGANDA – A devastating case of murder by cutting has left a community in shock after a couple was brutally killed in Posta Zone, Central Ward, Migeera Town Council, Nakasongola district.

“The Territorial Police in Nakasongola district is investigating a case of murder by cutting that occurred on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at approximately 8:21 pm at Posta Zone Central Ward Migeera Town council in Nakasongola district,” said ASP Sam Twiineamazina, Savannah Region PRO.

The victims, Nangobi Hadiija, 44, a Musoga by tribe, peasant, and resident of Posta Zone, and Vincent, 40, a Muganda, peasant, and resident of the same address, were attacked and killed with a panga (machete) as they prepared supper.

The suspect, Owoyesiga Tarasis, 45, a Munyankore, peasant, and resident of Nalukonge zone, LC 1 Central Ward Migeera Town council, was a former boyfriend of Nangobi. He had a misunderstanding with Nangobi in January 2024, and she left him for Vincent, which allegedly sparked the deadly attack.

“The suspect was witnessed by Nangobi’s 12-year-old daughter, and the matter was reported to police by Ibrahim Lukandwa, a neighbor. We responded swiftly, registering a case of murder by cutting, documenting the scene, and recording statements from witnesses. The bodies were taken to Nakasongola Health Center IV for postmortem examination,” said ASP Twiineamazina.

The suspect is on the run, and police are searching for him. “We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation. We are working tirelessly to ensure justice for the victims and their families,” said ASP Twiineamazina.

The community is in shock and mourning the loss of the couple. The investigation is ongoing, with police gathering more evidence and following up on leads.

“We appeal to anyone with information to share it with us. We will do everything possible to bring the perpetrator to justice,” said ASP Twiineamazina.

