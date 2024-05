KAMPALA – The Lira City Council Clerk – Theophilas Tibihika commonly known as Tibihika Theo on Monday morning died in a fatal accident along Kwania-Apac road.

The former Ntungamo Municipality MP candidate was driving a double Cabin Pick UP Hilux number UAM 450V reportedly heading to Kampala.

Tibihika has previously served in the same capacity in Rukungiri, Mbarara, and Fort Portal City where he left to join Lira City Council in June 2022.

