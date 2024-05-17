KAMPALA – The government has on Friday, May 17 donated nine vehicles to nine entities in the Kampala Metropolitan Area as part of its efforts to strengthen decentralization and improve service delivery.

The vehicles were handed over at a ceremony presided over by Kampala Capital City Affairs Minister Minsa Kabanda, Minister for Local Governments Raphael Magezi, and their permanent secretaries at the Office of the Prime Minister.

According to Minister Magezi, the donation is part of a larger initiative by the President to improve the overall development of the metropolitan authority. “This project is an initiative of the President with a greater vision for the entire metropolitan authority, with a common physical planning structure and development network,” he said.

The vehicles are expected to improve the mobility and effectiveness of the entities in delivering services to the public, he said, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between accounting officers and political leaders in achieving this goal.

“I don’t think you can go and supervise the roads without your district chairperson and feel comfortable, or look at what is being done in the market without a mayor. Let’s use the little facilities we have, share them, and achieve together,” he said.

Minister Kabanda urged drivers to handle the vehicles with care, noting that government vehicles are often misused. “Please respect these cars and the project. Drive them carefully, and don’t take them to farms or places where they’re not supposed to be,” she said.

Monica Edemachu Ejua, the Undersecretary of the Office of the President, Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, explained that the government designed a five-year program with support from the African Development Bank and the World Bank worth USD 600 million. “This program is seeking to address challenges to do with congestion, planning in silos, flooding, and also address the big challenge of time wasted in moving in Kampala metropolitan areas,” she said.

The entities that received vehicles include Mukono, Wakiso, Mpigi, KCCA, and their municipalities (Entebbe, Makindye Ssabagabo, Nansana, Kira, and Mukono).

