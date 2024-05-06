Mr Joseph Lule has been installed as the 19th President of the Rotary Club of Sunrise Kampala.

Mr Lule, who is the Principal Policy Analyst at the Ministry of Water and Environment, was installed at a colourful ceremony that took place at Kati Kati Restaurant on Tuesday evening.

Mr Robert Wagwa Nsibirwa, the second Deputy Premier [Katikkiro] and Minister for Finance, Investments, Planning and Economic Development in Buganda Kingdom, presided over the installation.

In his remarks, he thanked the Rotarians for putting trust in him and pledged to work for the growth of the club.

“I feel deeply honoured by the trust placed in me as the 19th President of our platinum club of Sunrise Kampala. I wish to thank our esteemed Guest of Honor for gracing this occasion with your presence, and our District Governor for your unwavering support. Your presence here today signifies the solidarity and strength of our Rotary family,” he said.

“To my Sponsor – Mr Katandi Opio Mercilus and to my mentors Mr Joseph Kitamirike and WCP Racheal Lubowa, whose guidance led me to the doors of Rotary, I owe a debt of gratitude for the growth and journey that followed,” he added.

Mr Lule also announced a new board that he will work with.

The Executive Board is as follows;

Club President Rtn Joseph Lule Vice President Rtn Dorcas Tusubira IPP/ Club Trainer HCP Wilson Bbosa PE/ Chair Strategic Planning Rtn Catherine N. Kijjaggulwe Onzima President Nominee/ Club Administrator Rtn Hodge Semakula Club Secretary Rtn Josephine Nakatudde Club Treasurer Rtn Nicholus Tayebwa Sergeant at Arms/ Asst Projects Rtn Pross Logose

