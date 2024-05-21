KAMPALA – Honda by Markh has joined forces with 10 leading Boda Boda Associations to economically empower hundreds of thousands of young people and their households across the country.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Boda Boda Associations to create unique opportunities for thousands of their members to access the world’s leading motorcycle,” said Maria Namusoke Kamoga, Managing Director of Markh Automobile. “Honda is more than just a bike; it’s about building people and building dreams. We are committed to empowering our stakeholders for long-term economic sustainability.”

The partnership, dubbed “Club 110,” is a business incubation program that will provide Boda Boda riders with access to Honda’s world-renowned motorcycles, known for their durability, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

“At Honda, we believe that the key to building a strong nation is offering people economic empowerment. Economic empowerment means better living experiences, better education for children, better health for the family, and better health means long life, and long life means the opportunity to achieve all your dreams and enjoy the fruits of your labor,” Kamoga added.

Through this partnership, Honda by Markh aims to provide economic empowerment, better living experiences, education, health, and long life, enabling individuals to achieve their dreams and enjoy the fruits of their labor.

“We believe anyone can start where they are, use what they have, and become everything they wish to become. At Honda, we believe that all our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them. At Honda, we believe that the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams,” Kamoga said.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

