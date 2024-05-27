Businessmen and traders in Greater Masaka gathered at the main mosque on Saturday, May 27, to hold dua prayers for Minister Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo. The prayers were held to thank God for Minister Kasolo’s reinstatement to office by President Museveni during the recent reshuffles.

Minister Kasolo, the State Minister for Microfinance and Small Enterprises, was first appointed in June 2016 and recently reappointed to the same position. The prayers also served as a congratulatory session for the Minister, led by Supreme District Kadhi Sheik Sulaiti Ssentongo.

During the event, Minister Kasolo expressed his gratitude to the people of Greater Masaka for their unwavering support throughout his journey as Minister. He also donated 100 bags of cement to support the construction of a Muslim-owned hospital project in the area.

The event was a show of appreciation and solidarity with Minister Kasolo, who has been a strong advocate for the development of small enterprises and microfinance in the region. The traders and businessmen of Greater Masaka came together to celebrate his return to office and thank God for his continued service to the community.

