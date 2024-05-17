As the Gayaza High School Old Girls Association (GOGA) gears up for its elections tomorrow, there’s a palpable sense of excitement among the alumnae, particularly for one candidate, Eva Kentaro, whose visionary leadership promises have resonated deeply within the community.

Eva, a seasoned lawyer and dedicated alumna, has made significant contributions to the school through various initiatives, including the development of mentorship programs and enhancements to school facilities. Her active involvement in school-led activities and her role as a founding partner at one of Kampala’s top law firms have earned her widespread respect and admiration.

In her campaign manifesto, Eva has outlined ambitious goals that focus on empowerment, tradition, and innovation. Her promises include expanding the GOGA Alumni Fund, launching tailored mentorship programs for A-level students, and balancing modern educational practices with the school’s cherished traditions. Eva understands that the role of Vice Chairperson is not just a title but a commitment to hard work and dedication, something she is ready to commit to fully.

Eva plans to leverage her extensive network of business professionals, industry leaders, and public sector officials to benefit the GOGA community. “Eva has always brought a wealth of experience and a unique perspective that significantly benefit our community,” stated a member of the outgoing GOGA leadership. The Parents Association added, “Her dedication to Gayaza’s ethos and her clear vision for its future make her the ideal candidate for Vice Chairperson.”

The School Administration also expressed strong support: “Eva’s involvement has always been characterized by her commitment and proactive approach. She is undoubtedly a candidate who will bring about positive change.”

Amid the enthusiasm for the upcoming GOGA elections, many voices are advocating for Eva, including those she has directly impacted. One notable endorsement comes from Lydia Namukasa, a young professional who was mentored by Eva during her time at Gayaza. Lydia shares, “Eva was more than a mentor; she was a beacon of strength and wisdom during my formative years. Her guidance was instrumental in shaping my career path. She embodies the spirit of service and leadership that Gayaza instills in us, and I can think of no one better to lead our alumnae into the future.”

As the election day looms, there’s a rallying call to all voters: “This is your moment to make a difference for our beloved alma mater. Turn up, vote, and let’s usher in a new era of leadership under Eva, who truly understands and values what this role entails. Your vote matters!”

Tomorrow promises to be a significant day for GOGA, as alumnae decide on the leadership that will steer their association towards greater heights. With Eva’s commitment, experience, and vision, the community stands on the brink of transformative leadership that will undoubtedly shape the future of Gayaza High School.

