(Do not suppose those who were slain in the way of Allah to be dead; no, they are living and provided for near their Lord)

(Indeed we belong to Allah and to Him do we indeed return.)

The sad news of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Raisi, the popular, committed, and hardworking President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and his honorable companions immersed everyone in indescribable grief and sorrow.

This true follower of the school of thought and discourse of the Islamic Revolution had, until the last moment of his blessed and honorable life, sincerely served his people, and never did he neglect this holy and divine responsibility for a moment.

Our martyred President’s admirable adherence to the ideals, principles, and foundations of the Islamic Revolution and his great efforts to rely on deep domestic abilities and capacities for the country’s cultural, economic, and social growth and prosperity were always appreciated by everyone. Martyr Ayatollah Raisi’s unreserved support for culture and cultural diplomacy has inscribed the name of his government as a group of concerned people who were in alignment with the advices of the wise Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in this important field.

Undoubtedly, it is difficult and strenuous for the lovers of Islamic Iran to bear this calamity, but since this day has coincided with the birth anniversary of Imam Reza (AS) – by seeking his blessings – we bow our heads in submission before the divine command of the Lord of the worlds.

Undeniably, the unreserved and sincere efforts of our martyred President will be a valuable asset in his eternal life. We, hereby, express our congratulations and condolences about the martyrdom of this great servant of the Iranian nation to the Imam of the Time (AJ), the honorable Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khamenei, his honorable and bereaved family, especially Mrs. Dr. Alam Al-Hoda and Ayatollah Alam Al-Hoda, the honorable Friday prayer Imam of the Holy Mashhad, and all the esteemed members of the government and other survivors.

The companionship of Martyr Ayatollah Raisi and his noble companions with the infallible Imams (AS), the late Imam Khomeini (RA), and Abrar (the righteous) and Salehin (the virtuous) is our heartfelt prayers for this martyr of the path of service.

Mohammad Mahdi Imanipour – President of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization

