ACCRA, GHANA – The Eastern Africa Editors Society (EAES) has elected Deodatus Balile, a seasoned editor from Tanzania, as its President for the term 2024-2025. Fitihawok Yewondwossn of the Editors Guild of Ethiopia has been elected as Vice President.

The elections took place during the EAES Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the sidelines of the Africa Media Convention III. In his inaugural address, President Balile stressed the importance of access to information as a fundamental right and pledged to work towards ensuring that citizens across Eastern Africa and beyond enjoy this right through robust and sustainable media houses.

Balile emphasized the need for collaboration with governments, political parties, civil societies, and the international community to facilitate media sustainability, urging constructive engagement over antagonism.

The AGM brought together editors from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Ethiopia to discuss challenges facing journalists in the region, including falling revenues, regulatory hurdles, and the need for innovation in journalism.

Outgoing President Daniel Kalinaki of the Uganda Editors Guild was praised for his leadership and commitment to building democratic societies in Eastern Africa.

With this new leadership, EAES reaffirms its commitment to promoting access to information, supporting journalists, and fostering an environment conducive to democratic and public-interest journalism.

