KAMPALA – Dr. Pamela Tibihikirra-Kalyegira has been appointed as the new director Law Development Centre (LDC).

She takes over from Mr Frank Nigel Othembi whose tenure ended on April 30 after heading the institution for 12 years.

Prior to her appointment, Dr. Kalyegira has been serving as the chairperson Uganda Law Reform Commission.

According to LDC management committee chairperson, Justice Paul Kahaibale Mugambe (Rtd), they are optimistic that Dr Tibihikirra’s proven leadership and transformative approach will steer the institution towards greater success in legal education.

“We have full confidence in her ability to drive innovation and expand our vision and mission,” Justice Mugambe said.

“She brings to LDC a wealth of experience in legal education, training and administration of justice. She served in various capacities for example; dean Faculty of Law at Uganda Christian University, director Quality Assurance and Accreditation at the National Council for Higher Education and most recently, chairperson Uganda Law Reform Commission,” Justice Mugambe’s statement added.

Dr Tibihikirra holds a Bachelor of Laws (Hons) from Makerere University, Diploma in Legal Practice from LDC, Master of Laws in Public International Law (Merit) from the London School of Economics and a Doctorate in Judicial Science (SJD) from Indiana University, Maurer School of Law, Bloomington, Indiana where she studied as a Fulbright Scholar. She was enrolled as an advocate of the High Court of Uganda in 1999 and she has practiced commercial law in Uganda.

She worked in the field of public international law with organisations in West and South Africa prior to embarking on an academic career. Dr Tibihikirra is the recipient of the Best Female Academician Lawyer, Women in Law Awards, Uganda Law Society in 2016.

She also served as a member of the LDC management Committee from 2010 to 2016.

