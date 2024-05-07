KAMPALA/DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates – UAE has also announced sanctions on the embattled Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, two former ministers.

This comes shortly after the UK on April 30 imposed asset freezes and travel bans on Among and two former Karamoja Affairs ministers, Mary Goretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu for embezzling thousands of iron sheets from a government-funded housing project designed to assist vulnerable communities in Karamoja.

Now, the UAE has also instructed that no financial institution in the country deals with the Ugandan trio in any transactions.

Accordingly, the country’s Central Bank has implemented the directive to all financial institutions in the Middle East country on the same.

The UAE central bank also directed that properties of the trio, if any, should be frozen until further notice.

“All licensed financial institutions must screen databases and transactions against the lists of sanctioned persons,” the Emirates Central Bank says.

“When a “confirmed” or a “potential” match is found through the screening process, the institution must immediately, without delay and without prior notice, freeze or suspend all funds or transactions.”

The institutions are also required to report “confirmed” or “potential” matches and the actions taken within five business days.

Commenting on the UK sanctions, Among put it as “politically motivated” and a “witch-hunt” against her person for her push to enact the Anti-Homosexuality Act last year.

“I’m carrying a cross for 48 million Ugandans because of the Anti-Homosexuality Act we passed in 2023.”

However, the UAE, being an Arabic country is the number one fighter against Homosexuality

