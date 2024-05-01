In the face of the escalating climate crisis, a coalition of organizations has joined forces to launch the Climate Justice Week of Action, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at mobilizing Ugandans and other stakeholders to advocate for climate justice and drive tangible change. From April 29th to May 17, 2024, ActionAid International Uganda (AAIU), PELUM Uganda, Vijana Corps, COTA, and MEMPROW will spearhead a nationwide campaign to raise awareness, spark action, and push for policy changes that address the structural causes of climate change.

Xavier Ejoyi, the Country Director of AAIU, highlighted the significance of addressing climate change to end poverty.

“We believe that it’s not just about adaptation, it’s also about justice. Climate change is about justice, so to end poverty, we must address the causes, especially the structural causes of climate change, and that involves justice especially to the poor people and therefore our work links the local efforts from the grassroots communities to ensure that we’re having the right policies and strategies accompanied by finances because climate justice is all about finances, but also linking them at the global stage,” Ejoyi said.

Ejoyi noted that a substantial amount of money is being invested in the wrong direction, supporting the causes of climate change rather than the solutions. “Very little money is going towards climate change solutions. In fact, our study last year found that over 460 billion shillings in financing was going to fossil fuels, which is leading to greenhouse gas emissions, while only $22 billion was going into climate action or solutions against climate change.”

In a joint statement, Sheila Apiny, the Northern Regional Coordinator of AAIU, emphasized that the Climate Justice Week seeks to provide a platform for climate-vulnerable communities to share their experiences and perspectives, ensuring their voices are heard in climate decision-making processes.

PELUM Advocacy Manager, Moses Onen, emphasized the importance of dedicating a full week to discussing climate justice, an issue often overlooked amidst the predominant focus on climate change, adaptation, and mitigation efforts. He outlined a series of events planned for the dedicated week, including a symposium on climate change, the launch of the Global Climate Justice Campaign, and exhibitions showcasing locally led sustainable practices.

Throughout the week, all partners will conduct various activities in ten districts to involve grassroots communities, including radio talk programs, tree planting events, and conversations.

Praise Aloikin, speaking on behalf of youths, highlighted the need to put young people at the forefront of the struggle against climate change. “As young people, we feel like we don’t only end at awareness as debaters, but we can also start to act on the different things that we so much propose. We can take smaller actions on our own account to ensure we attain climate justice and combat climate change.”

