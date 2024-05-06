KAMPALA – Police at Kampala have in custody a Chinese national, JIN YUNGUNG, aged 33, residing in Ganda, Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District over illegal sale of government property, specifically army uniforms, shoes, and gloves.

According to police the equipment were found in his shop, located at Kasaga Shop No.14.

“During the operation, significant quantities of military equipment were seized from Mr. YUNGUNG’s premises, including uniforms resembling those of the UPDF and SFC,” said Luke Owoyesigyire, Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson.

Investigations revealed Mr. YUNGUNG’s collaboration with an individual known only as Frank, purportedly affiliated with the Special Forces Command (SFC), who provided both the business idea and financing.

Police say the suspect admitted that some uniforms were sourced from Somalia through Frank, who transported them to Nansana for distribution.

“Furthermore, it was discovered that Mr. YUNGUNG entered Uganda as a tourist, renewing his visa periodically by traveling to neighboring countries.”

Mr. YUNGUNG is currently detained at Kawempe Police Station pending further interrogation, along with efforts to locate and question Frank.

