KAMPALA, UGANDA – C-Care IHK has been accredited by the American Health and Safety Institute as a training center for First Aid, Basic Life Support, and Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support in Uganda.

Dr. Miriam Mutero Musinga, General Manager of C-Care IHK Hospital, announced the accreditation on Thursday May 23.

Dr. Musinga said the accreditation marks a significant milestone in C-Care’s commitment to healthcare innovation and emergency response preparedness

“We are excited to join hands with the American Health and Safety Institute to expand our first aid response services as an accredited training center for Basic Life and Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS) training here at C Care IHK Hospital,” she said.

She added, “Our goal is to increase awareness and accessibility of necessary skills ensuring that more individuals are prepared to handle emergencies confidently and effectively.”

At least 30 boda boda cyclists and house managers have acquired the much sought after certification after completing a comprehensive safety skills training program on basic medical emergencies.

The two-day program, held at C-Care IHK Hospital, equipped participants with first aid skills and basic life support techniques.

Dr. Peter Kavuma, Head of A&E and HIS Training Centre Director urged to take part in this training so as to enable quality saving of lives.

Mr. Opus Justin, Deputy Traffic Commander, Kampala Metropolitan Police commended C-Care IHK for taking the lead role of ensuring that skills get to the people that are usually first responders to victims of accidents.

Caroline Lotud, one of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to C-Care, saying, “I thank C-Care for equipping us with life-saving skills, enhancing safety, and making a positive impact in our workplaces. I am certain that this training will prove invaluable in our lives.”

This training marks the second cohort, following a similar program held last year for teachers and Uganda Police officers.

As part of C-Care Uganda’s Corporate Social Responsibility program, this initiative supports communities and brings positive change to people, further solidifying C-Care IHK’s commitment to enhancing emergency response preparedness in Uganda.

