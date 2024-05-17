JINJA —Busoga tourism Minister, Hellen Namutamba, has called for the establishment of free public WiFi hotspots in tourist destinations across Jinja City. This initiative aims to enhance the country’s tourism potential by providing visitors with easy access to the internet.

Minister Namutamba made the call during a BPO consultative meeting in Jinja, where she emphasized the importance of digital transformation in showcasing Busoga’s natural beauty and rich culture to the world. “By providing free WiFi, we can create a more connected and inclusive tourist experience, allowing visitors to share their experiences, access information, and stay connected,” she said.

The minister highlighted the potential of public WiFi to unlock the full potential of Busoga’s tourist attractions, including the Source of the Nile, Lake Victoria, Mabira Forest, Bujagali Falls, Kagulu Rock, Busoga Kingdom Palace, Namutumba Church, Jinja Market, Samuka Island, and Kisinja Caves. “By embracing digital transformation, Busoga can become a leading tourist destination in Uganda and the region, driving economic growth and development,” she said.

Mr. Richard Gulume, Jinja’s Resident District Commissioner, echoed Namutamba’s sentiments, emphasizing the importance of technology in transforming Uganda’s economy. “We must leverage digital platforms to advertise and outsource our services globally. I urge the business community to embrace technology and work with us to create a positive environment for growth,” he said.

Gideon Nkurunungi, CEO of ICTAU, highlighted the association’s efforts to catalyze change in the BPO revolution. “ICTAU is taking a proactive approach to ensure that Jinja becomes the next big success story in the BPO revolution. We are providing targeted training and professional development to our members, advocating for world-class ICT infrastructure, and championing policies that make it easier to conduct global business from Jinja,” he said.

Ms. Shirley Gladys Nakyejwe, Senior IT Officer, emphasized the potential of BPO to create employment opportunities and increase efficiency. “BPO enables our youth to access opportunities online and provide services to companies worldwide. We aim to capture a significant share of the global IT-enabled services market by supporting BPO activities through policy implementation, regulatory frameworks, and incentives,” she said.

Mr. Amos Mpungu, Principal ICT Officer at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, outlined a vision for Uganda’s transformation into a more advanced society. “The key driver of this change is the strategic combination of research and ICT involvement. By working together to design programs that benefit the people, Uganda can overcome the puzzling question of why poverty persists despite abundant resources,” he said.

Isaac Asiimwe, a private web developer and social media manager, urged the government to reduce the cost of data. “The cheapest internet you can get is around 110,000 Ugandan shillings per month, which is still quite expensive compared to our neighbors like Kenya, where the rate is around 80,000 shillings per month,” he said.

By providing free public WiFi, Uganda can create a more welcoming and inclusive environment for tourists, while also driving economic growth and development. This initiative has the potential to unlock the full potential of Busoga’s tourist attractions, creating new opportunities for economic growth and development in the region.

