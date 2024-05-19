KINSHASA—In a dramatic turn of events, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) armed forces have successfully repelled an attempted coup d’etat against President Felix Tshisekedi on Sunday, May 19, according to a televised address by DRC army spokesperson Sylvain Ekenge.

The attempted coup, which involved both Congolese and foreign fighters, was thwarted by the defense and security forces, Ekenge confirmed, Reuters reported.

The spokesperson told Reuters that the leader of the coup attempt, along with other foreign and Congolese individuals, has been “put out of action,” although it remains unclear whether they have been detained or killed.

This development comes after an earlier attack on the home of Vital Kamerhe, a member of parliament expected to be named speaker, which resulted in the deaths of two guards and an assailant.

The United States embassy has issued a security alert, warning of ongoing activity by DRC security elements and reports of gunfire in the area.

This breaking news story is still unfolding, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

