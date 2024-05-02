KAMPALA – Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine – President of the National Unity Platform – NUP on Thursday commended the Government of United Kingdom for imposing sanctions on the Speaker of Parliament and other two former regime Ministers.

Anita Among, Mary Goretti Kitutu – former Minister of Karamoja Affairs and her junior minister Agnes Nandutu were sanctioned for their involvement in corrupt activities that have deprived vulnerable communities of essential resources and undermined the rule of law.

“The actions of Anita Among, Mary Goretti Kitutu, and Agnes Nandutu, in taking aid from those who need it most, and keeping the proceeds, is corruption at its worst and has no place in society,” said Deputy Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell. “Today the UK is sending a clear message to those who think benefiting at the expense of others is acceptable. Corruption has consequences, and you will be held responsible.”

The sanctions include travel bans and asset freezes, preventing Anita Among, Mary Goretti Kitutu, and Agnes Nandutu from entering the UK or accessing any funds or economic resources held in the UK. This move is part of the UK’s continued effort to crack down on serious corruption worldwide.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, Mr. Wine asserted that the local mechanisms notably the IGG, Auditor General, Police and DPP have all failed to reprimand the Speaker and the corrupt regime officials.

He described sanctions as an effective tool of checking impunity of corrupt officials and also deter them from making offshore investments and the enjoyment of democratic space in other countries yet back home they’re custodians of repression. He added that the sanctions are fruits of the cries of the citizenry especially those who expose the rot via social media.

Mr. Wine also applauded the diaspora community “for restlessly leading peaceful demonstrations and engaging foreign Governments on the state of affairs in Uganda.” He appealed to the West to extend sanctions to “the dictator and his son in retribution for their gross rights abuses and aggravated corruption.”

This move marks the first time the UK has utilized its Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions regime against individuals in Uganda, sending a strong message that corruption will not be tolerated. Anita Among, who has been Speaker since 2022, is accused of profiting from corrupt activities, including the theft of thousands of iron sheets intended for housing poor communities in the Karamoja region.

An asset freeze prevents any UK citizen or business in the UK from dealing with any funds or economic resources owned, held, or controlled by the designated person and held in the UK. It will also prevent funds or economic resources from being provided to or for the benefit of the designated person or entity. A travel ban means the designated person is an excluded person under section 8B of the Immigration Act 1971 and must be refused leave to enter or remain in the United Kingdom (any leave given to a person who is an excluded person is invalid).

Under the UK’s Global Anti-Corruption sanctions regulations 2021, individuals and entities worldwide can be sanctioned for their involvement in bribery or misappropriation of property involving a foreign public official. This includes those who facilitate, profit from, or try to cover up serious corruption, as well as making efforts to prevent authorities from carrying out justice for these actions.

It is important to note that UK Aid was not involved in the Ugandan Government project.

