The Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese, His Grace Paul Ssemogerere, has urged Catholics and all believers to embrace the census program, emphasizing its importance for both the government and the Catholic Church. “The information gathered is crucial not only for the government but also for the Church, both locally and globally,” Archbishop Ssemogerere stated.

He encouraged Ugandans to fully participate in the exercise, as the data collected will be used for planning and development. “The national population and housing census provides vital statistical data necessary for planning for our population,” he added.

Archbishop Ssemogerere also requested enumerators to treat people with respect and friendliness during the data collection process, ensuring a smooth and successful exercise. He emphasized the importance of accuracy, warning against falsification of data. “Sometimes we engage in fake practices in our country, but we need accurate information.”

On behalf of the Archdiocese of Kampala, he commended the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) and the government of Uganda for facilitating this important exercise. He pledged full support and prayers for the success of the census.

“We, as the Catholic Church, pledge our support and call upon the Catholic community and all faithful to prepare, support, and cooperate with the field staff by providing accurate information,” he said. “With the public holiday declared, we have no excuse to be absent. Let us stay home and welcome the officers to collect this information, which is confidential and for our own good.”

Mr. Mugisha, the UBOS Board Chair, echoed the importance of the statistical data, emphasizing its use for planning and formulation by both the government and the Church. “You need this information to know your faithful, your community, their numbers, location, needs, and services required, enabling you to plan accordingly,” he said.

Mugisha requested the Archbishop to rally the Catholic community in Kampala Archdiocese and all faithful to cooperate and support the data collection by responding correctly and accurately.

