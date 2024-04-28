KAMPALA, UGANDA – Victoria University’s Bachelor of Pharmacy program has been accredited by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), solidifying its position as an emerging leader in health science education in Uganda and East Africa.

“We are thrilled to receive this accreditation, which recognizes our dedication to excellence in education and our commitment to preparing future pharmacists for successful careers,” said Prof. Lawrence Mugaga, Vice Chancellor of Victoria University.

The accreditation highlights the university’s commitment to providing top-tier health science education and equipping future pharmacists with the skills and knowledge needed for successful careers. “Meeting the rigorous standards set by the National Council for Higher Education and having the most state-of-the-art Pharmacy Laboratory in Uganda highlights our commitment to excellence in education and preparing future pharmacists for successful careers,” Prof. Mugaga emphasized.

The university extends its gratitude to the National Council for Higher Education and the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda for their roles in achieving this milestone. “We commend our administration and the Faculty of Health Sciences for their hard work in obtaining this accreditation. Acknowledgment is also due to the National Council for Higher Education for their forward-thinking, and to the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda for their pivotal role in ensuring a seamless accreditation process,” Prof. Mugaga said.

This accreditation marks a significant milestone for Victoria University and demonstrates its commitment to fostering a supportive learning environment, driving innovation, and meeting healthcare needs both locally and globally. Prospective students are invited to register and join the university’s Bachelor of Pharmacy program to advance their careers in the field of pharmacy.

“The future shines brightly, and Victoria University’s zeal for fostering a supportive learning environment, driving innovation, and meeting healthcare needs, both locally and globally, has never been stronger,” Prof. Mugaga concluded.

