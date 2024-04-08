KAMPALA – The Vice Chancellor of Victoria University, Dr Lawrence Muganga, has unveiled a new book that explains the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on education in the East African region.

Titled; “From Chalk to CHATBOTS: Discovering Authentic Education with AI,” Dr Muganga says the book, the first in the East African region, “rediscovers authentic education with Al” which he says is a trusty GPS for everyone trying to navigate the crossroads where education meets Al.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I am proud to present to you, “From Chalk To Chatbots”, the first Artificial Intelligence (AI) book ever written and published from Uganda and the East African Community. Stay tuned for the big launch coming soon,” he wrote on microblogging site X on Sunday.

Dr Muganga first unveiled the book at the Uganda Vice Chancellors Forum Workshop in Entebbe on April 5, 2024.

“This book promises to inspire and ignite a conversation on the transformative power of AI in education. The grand public launch of the book is on the horizon, and I cannot wait to share this innovative journey with everyone. Your support fuels our shared vision for a transformative educational landscape. Stay tuned, and let’s embark on this exciting path together,” he further wrote on X.

