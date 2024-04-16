Victoria University has eulogized the late former Chancellor, Dr Martin Jerome Aliker, praising him for the foundation he laid during the early years of the institution’s establishment and for his service to the nation in his various capacities.

Dr Aliker was Victoria University Chancellor between 2013-2019 and was instrumental in the establishment of the institution to become one of the leading private varsities in the country.

During a special session hosted Tuesday afternoon at their main campus in Kampala, VU management led by Chancellor Prof John Apuda Asibo paid utmost tribute and honour to the late Aliker who passed away on Monday, April 15, at the age of 95 years.

The University Secretary Mrs Mary Goretti Katusabe-Ssemwezi, in a special poem read to the media on the afternoon VU hailed Dr Aliker as a distinguished Chancellor who served the university wholeheartedly and will greatly be remembered for his selfless deeds to the country at large.

“Mr. Chancellor Sir, You held Victoria University from the cradle, Tenderly as a loving mother and, Steered her out of the labyrinth, You gave it your all, Because you were you. We are because we are a piece of you God favoured us among many and Gave us a Chancellor With a personality more valuable than rhodium A personality so rare yet rearing many, Because you were you,” reads in part the poem titled; ‘Mr. Chancellor Sir, You were You’.

“Whispers and whistles of acclaim, Citations and recitations of your achievements, Both visible and invisible, Ring loud but tenderly in our ears and, Boldly like the Tororo Rock, They stand before our eyes, Because you were you. Let us proclaim it, On the top of the roofs and mountains; Work, hard work spiced with integrity, Performed with dignity, With the flavor of honesty, And refreshing candour, These were the hallmarks of your career, Because you remained you,” the poem added.

Mrs Ssemwezi further described Dr Aliker as “Son of the Chief, who touched firms and firmly so touched the slave and Master, touched the young and the old, touched the high and mighty, but still remained himself

