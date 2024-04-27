KAMPALA – The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) on Friday commemorated World Intellectual Property Day under the theme “IP and the SDGs: Building Our Common Future with Innovation and Creativity.” The event which took place at the URSB Headquarters in Kololo was marked by a series of engaging activities and insightful discussions, highlighting the pivotal role of intellectual property rights in fostering innovation, driving economic growth, and advancing sustainable development goals.

URSB which is the national intellectual property office used the occasion to reaffirm its commitment to collaborating with innovators creating sustainable technologies. This pledge underscores URSB’s dedication to fostering innovation, protecting intellectual property rights, and advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through creativity and ingenuity. This year, URSB has partnered with the Centre for Research in Energy and Energy Conservation (CREEC), a Makerere University based research and innovation Centre, focusing on creating sustainable energy technologies.

Speaking at the celebrations, the Chief Guest, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, the Prime Minister of Uganda said recognizing the value of innovation and fostering a conducive environment for creativity will contribute to building a common future for Uganda driven by innovation, creativity, and guided by the principles of sustainable development as envisioned in the national development plan. “Intellectual Property is a critical incentive for innovation and creativity, which in turn are key to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) success. Stories of how individual inventors, companies and other organizations find solutions to social, economic, health and environmental challenges are a powerful reminder of our collective capacity to achieve the SDGs and the role that Intellectual Property rights play in this” the Prime Minister said.

The minister of Justice & Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Norbert Mao noted that rights granted by the Intellectual Property System will go a long way in finding solutions to the causes of climate change. “Access to affordable and sustainable energy is crucial for economic development, poverty alleviation, and improving the quality of life for our citizens. Achieving this goal requires innovative approaches and the protection of intellectual property rights to incentivize the development of new technologies and solutions” the Minister said.

On his part, Ambassador Francis Butagira, the URSB Board Chairman said URSB’s strategic focus on fostering dialogue and sharing best practices was encouraging a culture of cooperation, innovation, and compliance with intellectual property laws and regulations that spur national competitiveness. “URSB’s pledge to support innovators creating sustainable technologies emphasizes the importance of collaboration and partnership in driving positive change. By fostering relationships with innovators, URSB aims to create a network of like-minded individuals and organizations dedicated to advancing sustainable development through innovation and creativity”.

The Registrar General, Ms. Mercy K. Kainobwisho added that URSB will work on creating and maintaining partnerships that support Government programs to achieve Uganda’s 2030 vision of clean and innovative energy for all. “URSB commits to protecting and managing IP to compliment other policies speaking to creativity, innovation and commercialization. We will continue to focus our energies on working with creators that are innovating environmentally acceptable energy sources such as solar, hydro and wind. The tips provided by URSB are designed to foster creativity and problem-solving among innovators, guiding them to think critically about how their technologies can support the achievement of the SDGs” She said.

Ms. Nwanne Vwede-Obahor, UNDP Resident Representative praised the value of creativity noting that the creative industry – including arts, fashion, crafts, advertising, design, entertainment, architecture, literature, media, software and more had become a vital force in accelerating human development. “Innovation empowers people to take ownership of their own development and stimulate creative solutions that can drive inclusive and sustainable economic growth. If nurtured intentionally, the creative economy can serve as a source of structural economic transformation, socioeconomic progress, job creation and innovation, while contributing to social inclusion, advancing shared cultural values, and sustainable human development” She added.

The Intellectual Property Day festivities facilitated collaboration and knowledge exchange among industry experts, players in the creative eco-system, academia, policymakers, and stakeholders including a panel discussion under the topic “Leveraging IP to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all”. The discussion moderated by media personality, Andrew Kyamagero had Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, Onesmus Kansiime, a Senior Knowledge Officer at the SDG Secretariat, Dr. Mary Suzan Abbo, Managing Director CREEC, Mercy K. Kainobwisho the Registrar General, and Civil Society’s Kenneth Mugisha as discussants.

By empowering innovators with guidance and support, URSB plays a crucial role in driving positive change, advancing the SDGs, and building a future guided by innovation, creativity, and social responsibility while championing the National Intellectual Property Policy that provides direction on short, medium and long-term activities and interventions that will enable IP stakeholders effectively work together towards creating, protecting and commercially exploiting research results, innovations, new technologies and creative works.

