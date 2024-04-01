ENTEBBE – The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces – UPDF Deputy Commander Air force Brigadier General Stephen Kigundu has been found dead in his house.

His demise happened on Sunday evening at his official residence in Entebbe.

Felix Kulayigye, Defence Spokesperson said in a statement that Gen Kigundu was well all day until the evening “when he met his death in his bathroom.”

“The UPDF fraternity and Uganda Peoples’ Defence Air force will miss Brigadier General Kigundu at this time when his services were most needed to continue strengthening our Air force capabilities.”

“Our condolences go to the General’s family, UPDAF fraternity and the entire UPDF. May the soul of the fallen Brigadier General Steven rest in eternal peace.”

