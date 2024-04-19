KAMPALA, UGANDA — The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has criticized the government for its tax policies, saying they are unfair to citizens and favor foreign investors over local traders. In a press statement, UPC President Jimmy Akena argued that the government’s policies are overburdening taxpayers and hindering the growth of the digital economy.

“The government’s tax policies are unfair to the citizens, and we demand fairness and equity in the implementation of these policies,” Akena said. “We cannot allow the government to overstretch the taxpayer while favoring foreign investors at the expense of our local traders.”

Akena noted that the government’s decision to implement the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution (EFRIS) initiative has caused tension between traders and the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), leading to business closures in Kampala and other parts of the country.

“The EFRIS initiative is a good idea, but its implementation has been rushed and poorly executed,” Akena said. “We urge URA to slow down and educate the business community about this new tax initiative to avoid further confusion and tension.”

The UPC president also expressed condolences to the families of the late former Vice President Paul Muwanga and celebrated entrepreneur Dr. Martin Aliker, who passed away on Monday.

“We send our heartfelt sympathies to the family of the late Hon. Paul Muwanga and Dr. Martin Aliker,” Akena said. “May God rest their souls in eternal peace.”

The UPC’s statement comes as the country prepares for the 2026 general elections, with the party promising to revise tax policies to place the best interest of citizens at the center of everything.

