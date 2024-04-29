KAMPALA – Police at Katwe have launched investigations an attempted murder of children by unknown assailant in Wakiso district.

According to police, the culprit on Monday morning at around 10:30 am, armed with a panga, forcibly entered the residence of Ms. Ayebare Anita, 25 years old, a resident of Bongole Zone, while she was having breakfast with her children.

“The assailant, threatening violence, demanded a sum of five million in cash from Ms. Ayebare Anita. When she resisted, the perpetrator turned his aggression towards her four children: Atuhaire Lucia (2 yrs), Ampaire Maria Zoe (5 yrs), Musiime Blair (7 yrs), and Ankunda Godius (14 yrs),” said Luke Owoyesigyire, Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson.

He said, fortunately, the locals and the police stationed at Mirimu responded swiftly and subdued the assailant. However, he had inflicted injuries on the children who were immediately rushed to Nalujja Medical Center.

“However, their condition remains critical,” Owoyesigyire said.

“The body of the suspect was conveyed to the city mortuary Mulago for postmortem, as investigations continue with the aim of ascertaining his identity and motive. More details will be made available as soon as possible.”

