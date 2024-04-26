In an exciting development for academic discourse, global citizenship and international collaboration, the University of Rwanda will proudly host the 1st edition of the Commonwealth Universities Debating Championship (CUDC2024) from the 26th to 31st May 2024. This ground-breaking event is organized by Aspire Debate Rwanda in partnership with the University of Rwanda, endorsed by esteemed institutions including the Commonwealth Secretariat, Rwanda Ministry of Education and Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU).

CUDC2024 represents a significant milestone in the Commonwealth’s commitment to fostering intellectual exchange and promoting the voice of young leaders from diverse backgrounds. This championship coincides with the celebration of the Year of Youth Activities and the 50th anniversary of youth programs within the Commonwealth. As we commemorate these milestones, it is evident that the future narrative of the Commonwealth must be shaped by its largest demographic – the vibrant and dynamic youth population.

The Year of Youth Activities highlights the pivotal role of young leaders in shaping global agendas and driving positive change. With 60% of the Commonwealth’s population under the age of 29, CUDC2024 organisers find this as an opportunity to harness the potential of university students’ voice and cultivating a culture of global dialogue and collaboration in finding solutions to global challenges and inequalities.

The championship will attract university students from across the Commonwealth member states, providing a dynamic platform for intercultural dialogue and the exchange of innovative ideas. Participants will engage in spirited debates and discussions centred around key thematic areas, including Education in the 21st Century, Constitutionalism and its stewardship, Climate Change and Conservation, Fair Trade and economic development, and Gender Equality and Inclusion.

“We are thrilled to bring together the brightest minds from around the Commonwealth for this historic event,” remarked by Mr. KALISA Simon Peter, the Tournament Director. “CUDC2024 will not only showcase the intellectual prowess of our university students but also underscore the importance of collaborative problem-solving in addressing global challenges.”

The University of Rwanda, known for its commitment to academic excellence and cultural diversity, is poised to provide a vibrant backdrop for this prestigious event. Participants can expect a rich tapestry of cultural experiences alongside rigorous intellectual engagements during their stay in Kigali.

The Commonwealth Universities Debating Championship 2024, fore seeks to be an open and interactive platform where the voices of tomorrow’s leaders will echo through the halls of academia, shaping the future of our interconnected commonwealth.

