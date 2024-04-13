KAMPALA — UNICAF University, a pan-African and internationally recognised university that combines the best elements of online learning through the offering of high-quality academic tertiary education has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Uganda Medical Association (UMA).

The partnership signed on Friday, April 12 in Kampala provides an opportunity for individuals in the medical field to pursue their academic aspirations through generous scholarships.

Moses Turyagumanawe, the marketing manager UNICAF Uganda said the partnership will provide opportunities to members of the UMA to advance in different programmes of education at UNICAF University.

Under this arrangement, he said UMA will benefit from up to 80% discounted scholarship remaining with only 20% for students to pay in a wide range of programs offered by UNICAF universities and this will equip medical professionals with knowledge to excel in their careers.

“With this partnership, it brings together these two institutions whereby UNICAF will offer a generous 80% scholarships to members of Uganda Medical Association and their staff and in so doing, they will be able to achieve their career dreams by studying through enrolling one of the programmes at UNICAF Universities,” Moses Turyagumanawe said.

These discounted online international degrees, Masters and PhD courses are from top institutions like, University of East London, Liverpool John Moores University, UNICAF University and University of Suffolk among others.

“As you all know that it’s very expensive to study from UK, for example, in terms of transport insurance, or other associated costs, but with a UNICAF online platform, it brings the opportunity for people to attain this education by online and therefore avoiding costs of transport, accommodation, visas and other related costs involving travel.”

Ok his part, Dr. Herbert Luswata, the president Uganda Medical Association(UMA) said the partnership will help doctors to easily get access to PhDs online without necessarily going abroad and at a lower cost.

“Our members can access these PhDs or Master’s programmes online without necessarily having to travel to UK or to US because that has been the case before, whereby a doctor, you have to leave your workstation and then you go to study for two years, or three years, which has also been a problem to our service delivery in Uganda.”

Dr. Luswata lauded UNICAF University for the opportunity and also committed to convince more members in the association to apply for these scholarships.

“It is a good opportunity for members of Uganda Medical Association, and then I know a number of them will apply to do these PhDs online and also, members that are interested in the PhDs in the US and the UK. I think it will increase the number of people studying for UNICAF and that is good business.”

