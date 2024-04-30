The UK government has imposed stringent sanctions on Anita Among, the Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, and two other ministers, Mary Goretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu, for their involvement in corrupt activities that have deprived vulnerable communities of essential resources and undermined the rule of law.

This move marks the first time the UK has utilized its Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions regime against individuals in Uganda, sending a strong message that corruption will not be tolerated. Anita Among, who has been Speaker since 2022, is accused of profiting from corrupt activities, including the theft of thousands of iron sheets intended for housing poor communities in the Karamoja region.

The UK government has taken this action to hold Anita Among, Mary Goretti Kitutu, and Agnes Nandutu accountable for their role in corruption schemes that have devastated the lives of millions of Ugandans. Over 60% of people in Karamoja live in poverty, and many suffer from the devastating impacts of drought and insecurity.

“The actions of Anita Among, Mary Goretti Kitutu, and Agnes Nandutu, in taking aid from those who need it most, and keeping the proceeds, is corruption at its worst and has no place in society,” said Deputy Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell. “Today the UK is sending a clear message to those who think benefiting at the expense of others is acceptable. Corruption has consequences, and you will be held responsible.”

The sanctions include travel bans and asset freezes, preventing Anita Among, Mary Goretti Kitutu, and Agnes Nandutu from entering the UK or accessing any funds or economic resources held in the UK. This move is part of the UK’s continued effort to crack down on serious corruption worldwide.

An asset freeze prevents any UK citizen or business in the UK from dealing with any funds or economic resources owned, held, or controlled by the designated person and held in the UK. It will also prevent funds or economic resources from being provided to or for the benefit of the designated person or entity. A travel ban means the designated person is an excluded person under section 8B of the Immigration Act 1971 and must be refused leave to enter or remain in the United Kingdom (any leave given to a person who is an excluded person is invalid).

Under the UK’s Global Anti-Corruption sanctions regulations 2021, individuals and entities worldwide can be sanctioned for their involvement in bribery or misappropriation of property involving a foreign public official. This includes those who facilitate, profit from, or try to cover up serious corruption, as well as making efforts to prevent authorities from carrying out justice for these actions.

It is important to note that UK Aid was not involved in the Ugandan Government project.

