Kampala, Uganda – Ugandans living in the Middle East have been urged to comply with security guidelines issued by host countries to avoid getting into trouble. The call was made by Hon. Muwada Nkunyingi, Shadow Minister and MP for East Kyadondo, in an interview with our reporter.

The warning comes amidst public anger and protests across the Middle East over Israel’s bombardment of Gaza. Muwada advised Ugandans in the region to exercise caution and follow security guidelines to ensure their safety.

“The Ugandan government should also make efforts to repatriate Ugandans who may be held captive in Arab countries,” Muwada said, noting that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not issued adequate security advice to citizens.

Muwada also called on the United Nations to work towards a diplomatic and peaceful solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. He urged Ugandans to meditate and navigate options for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

It is worth noting that on January 7, 2024, the Saudi Foreign Ministry announced that there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognized on the 1967 borders, including East Jerusalem, and Israel halts its aggression on the Gaza Strip.

