KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has reiterated its commitment to improving labour justice in Uganda, with a focus on protecting workers’ rights and promoting decent work for all. Speaking at the official opening of the 2nd Annual Labour Convention and Expo 2024, Minister Hon. Betty Amongi emphasized the importance of access to labour justice and its impact on the economy.

“Inadequate protection of workers, non-deduction and non-remittance of social security contributions, failure to compensate workers who get injured or incur scheduled diseases in the course of employment, and unfair conditions of work for persons with disabilities, among others, greatly reduce our journey towards productive employment and decent work,” Minister Amongi said.

She emphasized the importance of access to labour justice and its impact on the economy, noting that the Government of Uganda is committed to securing the future of Ugandans through job creation and inclusive development.

“We need to see improvements in delivery of labour justice to persons affected in employment relations. This means that all matters connected with unemployment and employment relations are critical and need to be addressed in a way that can promote good industrial relations,” Minister Amongi added.

The Minister announced that the Ministry plans to strengthen the capacity of labour offices and the Industrial Court to enable speedy conclusion of employment relations disputes and reduce the case backlog. She also encouraged support for Government flagship programs aimed at improving the incomes and lives of Ugandans.

“I want to ask all of you to support all the Government flagship programmes that are aiming at improving the incomes and lives of Ugandans,” Minister Amongi said.

The Ministry of Gender Permanent Secretary, Aggrey David Kibenge said in a world where economic growth and social justice are increasingly intertwined, it’s crucial that conditions under which our workforce operates are addressed.

Ensuring access to labour justice not only upholds human dignity but also significantly boosts productivity.Labour justice encompasses a wide range of rights and protection for workers. It involves ensuring fair wages, reasonable working hours, safe working conditions, non-discrimination, and freedom from exploitation. It also includes mechanisms for resolving disputes between employers and employees in a fair and timely manner. When workers feel valued and protected, they are more likely to be engaged and motivated, positively impacts their productivity,” Kibenge said.

He said that research has consistently shown that workplaces with high levels of labour justice tend to have higher productivity.

“This connection can be explained through high employee morale and engagement, reduced workplace conflicts and industrial action, increased attraction and retention of talent, better health and safety at the workplace as well as heightened innovation and creativity.”

The 2nd Annual Labour Convention and Expo 2024 brings together key stakeholders in labour and employment matters to discuss important issues related to decent work and employment promotion, including diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice.

The event is part of the preparations for the commemoration of International Labour Day on May 1, 2024. The Minister declared the convention officially open, and it will continue for two days, featuring discussions, presentations, and exhibitions.

