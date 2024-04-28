KAMPALA, UGANDA – Prof. Patrick Ogwang, a renowned Ugandan scientist and founder of Jena Herbals Limited, has been recognized as the “Most Outstanding in Complimentary Medicine” at the third edition of the Africa Outstanding Professionals Awards. The award ceremony took place on April 23, 2024, at Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The Uganda Medical Association Secretary General, Joel Mirembe, hailed Prof. Ogwang’s achievement, saying, “Prof. Ogwang has raised Uganda’s flag high, and we are proud of his achievement.”

Upon his return to Uganda, Prof. Ogwang was welcomed by family members, senior officials from the National Drug Authority, the Uganda Medical Association, selected members of the Business Trendsetters’ forum, and Ms. Humanities Africa, a Ugandan, Leah Nabukeera, who was recently crowned in Enugu, Nigeria.

In his remarks, Prof. Ogwang emphasized the importance of education in his medical journey, urging Ugandans to prioritize education and put humanity first instead of chasing profits. He thanked President Museveni for investing in sciences and scientists, saying, “I was able to do my work because of the money that has always been given to scientists even before meeting the president. I was already benefiting from the funds allocated to sciences.”

Prof. Ogwang’s wife, Dr. Lillian Ogwang, thanked friends and family for welcoming her husband back with love and respect. His brother, Engeu John Bosco, noted that herbal medicine has been part of their family’s history, and they are proud of Prof. Ogwang’s achievements. His uncle, Eramu Pascal, described Prof. Ogwang as an academic giant who has always excelled in his studies.

Joel Mirembe, the Secretary General of the Uganda Medical Association, emphasized the need for Africans to utilize their resources for the right cause. “We are just looking at them and stepping on them. That is how someone came here and said they discovered the source of the Nile. Do you mean that people who lived along the Nile did not know it? So, we are the people with the raw materials. So we need to make sure that we use them so that those people come here and buy our drugs and take them to their countries,” he said.

Marvin Turinawe, a Regulatory Officer at Uganda National Drug Authority (NDA), asserted NDA’s unconditional support to Jena Herbals, saying, “We have come a long way together. So for us, we believe that what you are doing is great for the country and great for everyone.” He added that NDA believes in empowering and regulating herbal clinics to serve people with traditional medicine, and they are committed to supporting Prof. Ogwang’s work.

Prof. Ogwang’s groundbreaking research focuses on developing medicines from medicinal plants, resulting in successful remedies like Artemune for malaria prevention and Jenacof for cough and flu. His work has been recognized globally, and he has been hailed as a pioneer in the field of complimentary medicine.

