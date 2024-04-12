KAMPALA – The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has lauded MultiChoice Uganda for the continued efforts to provide local content for Ugandans in a language they understand best and use often.

Speaking on Thursday, Ms. Julianne Mweheire, the Director of Content Development and Industry Affairs at the Uganda Communications Commission said Multichoice has been a success story for regulation.

“We recognize the contribution MultiChoice continues to make on the local content front in local content in Uganda and appreciate the commitment to ensuring Ugandans get great entertainment and opportunities for youth that add value to the industry as a whole,” she said.

Mweheire said UCC will now embark on an arrangement to support local content creators to commercialise their creations.

“We’ve got people with a lot of talent, but they don’t know how to commercialize content. And I believe there is a lot more we are going to do with Multichoice in making sure that we can commercialize a lot of our content,” she said.

On Thursday, MultiChoice Uganda revealed a bigger selection of full-blown entertainment, top-tier sports, and beloved local content slated for this upcoming year.

At the latest MultiChoice Uganda content showcase, it was established why DStv and GOtv are the go-to for non-stop entertainment for Ugandans. From showcasing the thought process behind the generation of content, we so much enjoy, to availing what is coming in the future, this year’s showcase was an exhibition of the great entertainment line-up for 2024.

This year, viewers anticipate the return of shows they have grown to enjoy, such as Kampala Crème and DamaLie, alongside new productions like Mum Vs Wife and Crossroads, all crafted and produced by Ugandans. These shows will have dedicated platforms on Pearl Magic Prime and Pearl Magic, exclusively showcasing local content.

Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda commended the collaboration they have had with local talent which has enabled the company to fulfil its mandate.

“Through strategic partnerships, investment in local talent, and innovative programming initiatives, we continually strive to amplify the voices and stories of Ugandan creators, ensuring their narratives reach audiences far and wide,” he stated, adding, “Our relentless pursuit of excellence in showcasing the richness of Ugandan culture not only celebrates diversity but also empowers communities and drives socio-economic growth.”

In the coming months, sporting action is poised to continue. Lois Kwikiriza, Head of Marketing gave viewers assurance that they will be at the forefront of every sporting spectacle, ensuring they do not miss a single moment of the action. She stated, “From the highly anticipated return of the European football championships to the excitement of the Paris Olympics, alongside personal favorites like Formula 1 and the last two grand slams of the year in tennis, there will be no shortage of thrilling moments.”Top of Form

According to Kwikiriza, as the holidays approach, kids are not forgotten. They will also have a front-row seat to cartoons and children’s content, with Juniors Drama Club reaching the climax of its second season and a host of new cartoons including a new season of Pokémon Horizons on Cartoon Network, That Girl Lay Lay on Nickelodeon, and the thrilling movie Lady Bug and Cat Noir on M-Net movies.

MultiChoice recently celebrated significant victories at both the IKON and New Vision Film Awards, with the viewer-favorite show DamaLie sealing wins for Best TV Series at both ceremonies, among other accolades. These achievements add to the company’s previous wins, and with the abundance of rich content available, more successes are surely on the horizon.

In his comments, Brian Mulondo, Local Content Marketing Manager commented, “We believe in the power of storytelling to inspire, entertain, and unite communities. Our ongoing investment in the local film industry is evident of our unwavering dedication to nurturing homegrown talent and celebrating diverse stories.”

Uganda’s internet users have reached 13 million, marking an increase of 1.2 million (10.3%) between January 2023 and January 2024. This notable growth, coupled with internet penetration standing at a modest 2% of the general population, signifies a positive trend. This achievement coincides with MultiChoice’s robust promotion of its streaming platforms, DStv Stream and GOtv Stream, allowing viewers to catch up on missed shows and watch in real-time, wherever they may be.

On the customer convenience front, Jamugisa further elaborated, “With just a few clicks, our viewers can immerse themselves in a vast array of entertainment options. Whether you’re at home, commuting, or on holiday, the accessibility of DStv Stream, GOtv Stream and Showmax ensures that entertainment is always at your fingertips.”

More entertainment options, including new shows added to the catalogue of available channels, cater to everyone’s entertainment preferences, ranging from telenovelas to cooking shows, documentaries, blockbusters, and music. Customers now have a platform that aligns with their content needs. Moreover, to enhance convenience, the MyDStv and MyGOtv self-service apps offer a live chat option for customer assistance.

