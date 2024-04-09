The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has extended the deadline for the display of shortlisted census enumerator and supervisor applications due to numerous complaints from applicants nationwide. The extension will last for an additional two days, with the new deadline set for April 12th, 2024, instead of the earlier date of April 8th.

Chris Mukiza, the UBOS Executive Director and census commissioner, emphasized that this extension aims to address reported errors in the recruitment process and allow for more evidence-based complaints to be addressed. “This goes to the district recruitment teams, especially CAOs, the display of shortlisted candidates should continue until 12th April 2024 at 5 pm,” he said.

He highlighted major complaints received, including the shortlisting of unqualified applicants, extortion of money from applicants for interviews, and the existence of a fake recruitment web portal named http://adhoc.ugcensus.infogov.sit.

Mukiza clarified that the official application period closed on March 22nd, 2024, and any other web portal soliciting money should be reported to the police. Another concern raised, though less prevalent, is discrimination against applicants based on their region of origin.

Mukiza emphasized UBOS’s commitment to equal opportunity employment and assured transparency in the recruitment process. The extension has impacted the census timetable, pushing enumerator interviews from this week to next week, starting April 15th, 2024.

Districts have been instructed to suspend ongoing interviewing processes until the review of lodged complaints is completed. Mukiza emphasized that shortlisting does not guarantee qualification for the job; final selection will be determined through interviews. Qualifying candidates will be contacted through sub-country administration structures for participation in the interview process.

The same web portal used for job applications will also facilitate the lodging of complaints under the same user names, with users following prompts as directed on the portal.

