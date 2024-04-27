KAMPALA – The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) on Saturday saw off the first consignment of census materials to the first set of districts; Gulu, Apach, Alebtong, Amurata and Otuke

The consignment was flagged off by Minister of state for finance and planning Amos Lugolobi at UBOS Warehouse in Ntinda.

Happening on May 10, 2024, the census was launched by President Museveni on December 12, 2023, appointing May 09, 2024 census night being.

The minister noted that the programme in on course, urging Ugandans to remain at home for efficient counting since it has been declared public holiday.

“The procurement of the census materials has been concluded including tables. This time around we shall not use manual questionnaires,” he said, noting that the tablets will also be utilzed by electoral commission during elections, in the NIRA activities, and other government programmes.

According to him, recruitment of the census field staff has completed and the interviews at the lower levels have been concluded.

“Training of census staff has been undertaken both at national and regional levels. The training of numerators and their supervisors will commence on April 29, 2024. So, almost over 80% is done, just minor issues are left.”

He called upon all leaders to mobilize their communities to support and participate in the census.

UBOS Executive Director, Dr. Chris Mukiza explained that each of their tables has one map of a given numeration area which will make the exercise more efficient and easier than before where work was manual.

“We are glad tables came in time. We have partnered with Airtel and MTN who provided us with lines with APN, and widened our bandwidth by 8 times. We have to make sure the tablets are on network to relay information on time.”

He noted that Kigezi sub-region and other districts like Bukomansimbi, Ssembabule, Butambala, Mpigi and Kalungu are also ready for dispatch.

Dr. Mukiza, however, expressed worry iver recruitment malpractice from local government.

“We realised those who qualified had not been shortlisted for interviews and we have allegations that even those who did interviews are appearing and those who didn’t are being recruited.”

‘So, I commissioned security detail to investigate and now we are getting the culprits. We have asked the CAOs and city clerks to ensure that those on the list wrongfully must be removed,” he said.

