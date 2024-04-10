WAKISO – The NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong has implored civil servants to shun corruption tendencies in the execution of their duties.

He was on Tuesday addressing members of the Town Clerk’s Association of Uganda (TCAU) – an umbrella of all town clerks of the urban councils in the country during the launch of the five-year strategic plan 2024/28 held at Kira Municipality headquarters.

“Be firm on issues of accountability. This will help the government to improve service delivery. If you as clerks are tough on proper expenditures, then the junior officers will also be strict too and do a good job,” Todwong told town clerks.

He warned technocrats against messing up with government resources because saying it casts a bad image on the ruling NRM, “Let us serve our people with dignity and utmost diligence.”

“Don’t even accept being arm-twisted by any rogue servants who may want to steal public resources. You rather be hated for doing the right things in the interest of the population,” he added.

Todwong assured association members of the government’s commitment to implement the launched strategic plan. “I have heard your concerns like the lack of offices for clerks in newly created councils and limited funding for some priority projects. I pledge to communicate to the concerned authorities through the right channels.”

On disagreements between civil servants and political leaders, the NRM Secretariat head advised the two to always forge good working relations, saying in fights cripple services to the ordinary people. “Learn to be tolerant to each other as leaders even amidst conflicts and provocations for the good of the common people.”

Mr Bernard Yiga, the Kira Municipality Town clerk who is also President of TCAU, asked the NRM to work closely with civil servants for a better country.

“Uganda is home to us and to the generations to come. We are therefore obliged to be honest and truthful in the course dispensing services,” Yiga said.

