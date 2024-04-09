MUKONO – The Rotary Club of Mukono-Namilyango announced its official charter on Saturday, April 6th, in a dazzling event held at the prestigious Hasteh Royale Hotel in Kirowoza District. The ceremony marked a significant milestone for the club as it embarked on a journey of service and community impact.

Under the distinguished leadership of District Governor Edward Kakembo Nsubuga, the installation of Mable Claire Nankya as the charter president symbolised a commitment to fostering unity and collaboration within the club. In his address, District Governor Nsubuga emphasised the importance of solidarity in propelling the club towards its goals of service and humanitarian outreach.

In its brief yet impactful existence, the Rotary Club of Mukono-Namilyango has already completed three noteworthy projects, demonstrating its commitment to service and community development. With a strong foundation laid and a spirit of camaraderie prevailing, the club looks forward to undertaking further initiatives that will benefit the Mukono District and beyond.

Charter President Nankya expressed her gratitude for the remarkable growth the club has experienced, highlighting the transition from a humble beginning of only five members in 2021 to a flourishing community of 29 dedicated individuals. She underscored the significance of continued expansion and engagement in fulfilling the club’s mission of making a positive impact on society.

She revealed that a group of 28 charter members that only started with four on the September 18, 2022 is eyeing for a piece of land to build a public library which will engage the youth in sage and meaningful leisure activities.

“Our New Club Advisor PAG Henry Luzinda encouraged us that we can do so much for this community and we can do it for a purpose through Rotary. This was the turning point of RC Mukono-Namilyango.”

“Governor, we have carried out three projects namely; the BELEP project done in partnership with R.C Mukono our mother club, at Kirowooza SDA Primary school,” she reported, adding that they also carried out the Boy Child Empowerment Programme (BCEUP), where they attracted over 53 youth from the communities of Kirowooza, Kiwanga, Bugujju, Nabutta, Gulama, Njerere among others.

In 2023 Christmas, she noted that they shared it with the elderly and less advantages in their community which has gained them visibility.

“Moving forward, the club has set a goal of growing by 10 members. We will also hold a boy child talk every holiday,” she noted.

Other board members include;

Vice President – Louis Zirimenya Club Secretary/PE – Angela Bizimana Treasurer – Joyce Mukhwana TRF Director – John Mark Ssebunnya Director Membership- Simon Sekiranda Director Projects – Steven Karanja Director Family – Annet Nakibirango Director Publicity – Fredrick Omod SAA – Dennis Kakumba Director Administration – Josephine Nabutto

The charter ceremony was attended by esteemed Rotarians, community leaders, and supporters, all of whom shared in the excitement of this auspicious occasion. As the Rotary Club of Mukono-Namilyango embarks on its journey, it remains steadfast in its dedication to the Rotary values of service above self.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

