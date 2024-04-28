KAMPALA – Archdiocese of Mbarara Development Association (AMDA), an umbrella association uniting all Catholics that hail from Mbarara Archdiocese living in Kampala and Metropolitan on Friday launched 10th annual caravan due to take place in Rushoka and Bwizibwera parishes in Ntungamo District from September 6 to 8, 2024.

Started in 2013 as a way of giving a hand to less privileged communities, AMDA Caravan consists of seven pillars, including education and medical camp being the key activity.

Mr. Chris Gumisiriza, Association Chairman told the press that the Medical Camp is aimed at providing, preventing, promoting, curating and rehabilitating health services to the people in the selected areas.

“Its objectives are to provide general medical consultation and care to the people, diagnostic laboratory services, cancer screening services, dental and optical services including cataract surgery, health education and promotion to the people,” he said during the launch of AMDA Caravan 2024 fundraising at Silver Springs.

This year, Gumisiriza revealed that shs500 million are needed to provide basic and specialized services to the less privileged. He personally contributed shs15 million.

He noted that during the caravan, the education council will give out new curriculum textbooks which are not accessible in local schools but also take teachers through the new curriculum.

“Also, we shall give empowerment talks to our parents and give out coffee seedlings and other high-priority crops so that they can boost the livelihoods of the communities.”

Officiating at the event, Thomas Tayebwa – Deputy Speaker of Parliament commended AMDA for aiding the efforts of the government, especially in keeping a healthy population.

“When you mobilise yourselves, you become the government by aiding its work as you are doing.”

“The medical camp is so important because some people in the villages are not even aware that they are sick,” he noted, pleading to anyone who can afford a medical camp to stage it in order to multiply what AMDA efforts.

Tayebwa also made a shocking revelation that Uganda exports malaria to its neighbors “due to our rigidity.”

“Uganda is third leading nation with malaria after Nigeria and Democratic Republic of Congo. We need to know that malaria is worse than Covid in terms of death numbers. The difference is that Covid killed the rich whereas malaria kills the poor,” he noted.

He commended AMDA for maintaining its initial values and called for the sustainability of its Archdiocese.

He, however, decried that some people have ran out of church due to too much money asked during service, something he said must stop if the values of the church are to be maintained.

“Instead, our Archdiocese should support its people through scholarships, and treating the sick but that needs a deliberate plan. So, when we finally launch those plans, please join us and give full support to our Archbishop.”

Tayebwa who pledged physical presence at the caravan, contributed shs30 million and his wife – the CEO, Wanders Products who manufactures sanitizers, jellies, hand wash, liquid, and others, pledged shs10 million in cash and shs10 million worth of products to use during the caravan.

Also at the evet was, Dr. Flavian Zeija – Principal Judge who contributed shs5 million.

Gumisiriza was happy that since its inception, the caravan has positively changed the lives of many.

“When you read our reports, you see life-changing stories, some people have been able to see, we have supported orphans to get scholarships, we have reunited broken families through our counseling services, among many other achievements.”

The previous caravan in Ibanda which was held under the theme “Be Vigilant, Stay Firm in Faith”, saw the highest number of patients treated at the medical camp, totaling 9,334 persons.

People were treated for a range of health conditions, including eye care with cataract surgeries and reading glasses, dental services, cancer screening, General Medical Care, Specialist Psychiatric Care, Specialist Gynaecology Care, Ante-natal Care, Post Natal Care, TB Screening & mental health, HIV Counselling and Testing Services, Counselling services, screening for Non-Communicable Diseases and Laboratory Services among others.

In all these activities, Gumisiriza noted that they serve humanity regardless of religion or political affiliation. He called on all people of goodwill to partner with them.

