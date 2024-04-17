A section of NRM leaders from the Wakiso district were pleased to pay a courtesy call to the party Secretary General Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong at his offices at plot 10 Kyadondo Road, Nakasero.

Todwong thanked the members for being calm and firm in supporting the NRM government amidst the intimidation and hostility of the opposition. He discouraged the members against the habit of contesting as independents against flag bearers saying, “The practice costs the NRM support because it divides supporters.”

“We did not have a clean voters’ register but it is now in place. So we don’t expect excuses out of primary elections like it was the case in the last elections,” The SG said.

The Director of Mobilisation at the NRM, Hon. Rosemary Seninde advocated for Wakiso district to be elevated to a regional level just like Kampala due to its big size and population.

“Wakiso district deserves special recognition because it is too big with a very big population. I request the CEC to also consider divisions making up Wakiso as districts for efficiency in mobilisation,” Seninde told the Secretary-General.

The leaders commended Todwong and the Secretariat for inclusive leadership and for championing unity of all members in party activities like the recent membership register update.

The leaders also committed to continue mobilizing and recruiting party supporters at all levels.

