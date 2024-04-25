MABIRA – My Tree Initiative Organization and Absa Bank Uganda have announced a partnership that intends to plant and protect 300,000 trees in 300 schools across Eastern Uganda in partnership with local communities.

Under the theme “Sustainable Growing of 300,000 Trees in 300 Schools by 2025”, the ambitious Schools Greening Program aims to combat climate change, promote environmental education, awareness and create greener campuses across school communities.

The project particularly targets areas in Eastern Uganda that have faced the adverse impact of extreme weather events resulting in landslides, destruction of property and loss of lives.

This is in response to the fact that between 1990 and 2010, Uganda lost an average of 88,150 hectares of tree cover or 1.86% every year, and in total, the country lost 37.1% of its forest cover, or around 1,763,000 hectares during this period. Additionally, from 2001 to 2022, Uganda lost over one million hectares of tree cover and in 2022 alone, lost 64 kilo hectares of tree cover.

The official launch that was held at Najjembe C/U Primary School – Mabira on Tuesday 23 April 2024, attracted the attendance of government officials, development partners and key stakeholders, who all reiterated the significance of this Program in Uganda’s journey towards a sustainable future.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Planter, Minister for Vice Presidency, Hon. Diana Mutasingwa commended My Tree Initiative Organization and Absa Bank Uganda for their strengthened relationship and proactive approach to environmental conservation. “This Schools Greening Program instills a sense of responsibility in students and aligns with our national goals for climate action as well as the Country’s vision 2040 recognises that addressing the challenges of climate change is key to enhancing sustainable economic and social development.”

Absa Bank Uganda, Marketing Director, Ms. Helen Nangonzi in her remarks said that “At Absa, sustainability is at the heart of our business strategy. By encouraging young people to plant trees, we are incorporating within them a culture of responsibility towards and care for the environment, which will reap tremendous benefits for their communities and the country as a whole.”

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

