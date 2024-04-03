Airtel Uganda has called on the media to spearhead conversations in their spaces that will aid in the fight towards ending the spread of HIV/AIDs by 2030 by participating in the upcoming Airtel – Kabaka Birthday Run slated for Sunday 7th April 2024.

The Kabaka Birthday Run is a highly anticipated event on Airtel Uganda’s and the country’s annual calendar in celebration of the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, birthday which champions noble causes that resonate with the community.

Just like the previous year, this year’s theme, “Men against AIDS to save the Girl Child”, reflects the collective efforts to fight one of the most pressing global health challenges.

Head Brand and Communication at Airtel Uganda Noela Byuma said, “Just like it was last year and the year before that, the focus of the run is to raise awareness on HIV/ AIDs, on responsible behavior, starting with the men and the women by extension. All the proceeds that come from the run will be channeled to support that cause.”

Byuma recognized the role of Buganda Kingdom in spearheading positive social impact initiatives like the Kabaka Birthday Run, Masaza Cup, Bika Cup among other activities that continue to transform the lives of many. She encouraged Ugandans to come out in big numbers to support this noble cause of creating HIV/AIDs awareness drive by purchasing a kit for themselves and their loved ones.

“On Sunday 7th April, we’ll be there at 7:00 am to support the Kingdom, support Uganda, and ensure that we are an HIV/AIDs free country by 2030,” she added.

As a socially responsible corporate citizen, Airtel Uganda, the country’s first 5G Network, remains committed to supporting initiatives that make a positive impact on the lives of Ugandans. By rallying the media as important players in the country for the Kabaka Birthday Run 2024, Airtel reaffirms its dedication to promoting health and well-being, fostering community development, and building a brighter future for all Ugandans.

David Birungi, the Airtel Uganda PR Manager acknowledged the support of all the participants who have taken part in the different Airtel-Kabaka Birthday run editions. He said, “You have walked with us through the previous editions and we thank you. Last year, over 100,000 runners ran for a good cause and I call upon fellow men to come forward, let us be at the center of the fight to end HIV/AIDs by 20230.”

He added, “We all know the Kabaka gave us this platform to carry the message of reducing the disease burden in our communities and he is also a UNAIDS ambassador. We are pleased to use this platform to hand over the Kits to our media partners who have been good partners towards this noble cause and we want them to use their channels to rally other men and the country as a whole to participate in the Kabaka Birthday Run because HIV/AIDs does not discriminate.”

