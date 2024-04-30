Sheila Sabune has been appointed Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) Corporate Relations Director, with effect from 1st May 2024. She has over two decades of expertise in Operations Management, vast experience in Commercial Execution and Project Management, and a strong background in Trade Law, Policy, Risk, and Compliance.

Before joining UBL, Sheila held key strategic roles on the executive committee of Prudential Uganda, where she served as Chief Commercial Officer, Head of Legal, Governance, Compliance and Risk, and most recently, as the Chief Operations Officer.

Sheila’s academic credentials include a Master’s degree in International Law and Economics from the World Trade Institute (WTI) in Geneva, Switzerland, a Postgraduate diploma in Legal Practice from the Law Development Centre in Uganda, and a Bachelor of Laws Degree from Makerere University in Uganda.

With her extensive experience and qualifications, Sheila is well-equipped to excel in her new role as UBL Corporate Relations Director.

